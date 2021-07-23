Lucknow, Jul 23 (PTI) Five more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday as 61 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 17,08,114, a health bulletin said.

The infection has so far claimed 22,748 lives in the state.

The fresh deaths were reported from Banda (2), Lakhimpur (2) and Barabanki (1).

In the past 24 hours, 61 fresh cases were reported while 86 people recovered from Covid, the bulletin said.

The number of recoveries in the state has reached 16,84,369, it said, adding that the state currently has 994 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 98.6 per cent.

So far, over 6.35 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19. Around 4.28 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)