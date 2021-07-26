Ballia (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Five people, including a six-year-old child, have died of snake bite in different areas of the district, police said on Monday.

Manish Rajbhar (22) of Navagai village in Chitbaragaon, Shobha (28) of Atrauli Karmauta village in Nagra, and Vivek (14) of Ibrahimabad Naubrar village in Bairia have died of snake bite since Sunday night, police said.

The six-year-old son of Anand God of Dalki No. 1 in Dokti and Raj Kumar Sharma (18) of Haripur village in Khejuri also died due to snake bite, police added.

