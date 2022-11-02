Morena, November 2: As many as five persons were killed and three sustained injuries after a Bolero and a dumper collided on NH 44 near Ghuraiya Hotel under Noorabad police station limits, Morena in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

All the people who died and the injured are residents of Tiktoli village. The villagers were returning from Gwalior to Morena. They had gone to visit a patient admitted in Gwalior. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 14 Dead, 40 Injured As Bus, on Way to Gorakhpur From Hyderabad, Collides With Trolley in Rewa’s Suhagi Mountain Area.

Morena CSP Atul Singh said that the accident occurred around 1 am. The people were returning from Gwalior. Two deceased are in a mortuary room in Morena, two deceased are in Noorabad and one more died in Gwalior. The injured are undergoing treatment. Madhya Pradesh Accident: Woman Charred to Death, Husband Critical After Car Catches Fire in Dewas.

The police has registered a case into the matter and further investigation was on, he added.

