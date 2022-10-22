Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): As many as 14 people were killed and 40 others injured when a bus collided with a trolley in the Suhagi mountain area of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, police said.

The accident took place between 10:30 pm to 11 pm when the bus was on its way to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Peeping Into Girls Hostel Washroom in Chhatarpur.

All passengers on the bus are reportedly residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 40 injured, 20 are admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and one is said to be seriously injured.

Also Read | Boris Johnson Eyes Comeback As UK Conservatives Pick New PM After Liz Truss' Resignation.

"The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly the residents of UP," said Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Bhasin.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)