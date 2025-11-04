Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 4 (ANI): At least five people have died in a train accident that occurred near Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur railway station on Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred around 4:00 PM when a MEMU train (a passenger train) collided with a goods train in Bilaspur district. The initial information given by the authorities said that two people had been injured in the incident.

Also Read | Online Gaming Act 2025: Supreme Court Seeks Union Government's 'Comprehensive Reply' to Petitions Challenging New Law, Next Hearing on November 26.

The railway authorities are working to ensure that the injured receive proper treatment.

The railway rescue teams, along with police, remain engaged in evacuation efforts.

Also Read | West Bengal Voter List: How To Check Name in Electoral Roll of 2002 SIR at ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in As Fresh Special Intensive Revision Exercise Begins.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)