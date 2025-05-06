Patna (Bihar) [India], May 6 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the family of the deceased who died in a lightning strike in the state.

As many as five people were killed after lightning struck in Bihar's Patna, Gaya and Arwal districts.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences on the death of 3 persons in Patna district, 1 in Gaya and 1 in Arwal due to lightning."

Bihar CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs and said that he is with the affected families in this hour of disaster.

"The Chief Minister said that he is with the affected families in this hour of disaster. Today itself, the Chief Minister has directed to give ex-gratia grant of four lakh rupees to the families of the deceased," the CMO stated.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the people that everyone should be very cautious during bad weather.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that the thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 70-110 kmph prevailed at some places in Bihar.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with Squally/Gusty winds with speed 70-110 kmph prevailed at some places over Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Marathawada; with speed 31-70 kmph prevailed at isolated places over Odisha, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, North Interior Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Gangetic West Bengal," IMD stated.

The IMD on Tuesday issued a heat wave and humid weather warning.

"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal during 08th-12th; Bihar & Odisha during 09th-12th; Jharkhand during 10th-12th May," IMD posted on X. (ANI)

