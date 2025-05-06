Visakhapatnam, May 6: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Anakapalle area of Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Fire services arrived at the spot to conduct the dousing operations.

Visuals show large fumes emanating from the spot as the entire godown was burnt down in the blaze. The reason for the fire is not yet ascertained. Andhra Pradesh Blast: 4 Dead After Fire Explosion in Manufacturing Plant in Anakapalli District, CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Shock Over Incident.

Visakhapatnam Fire: Blaze Engulfs Scrap Godown in Anakapalle

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | A fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Anakapalle area of Visakhapatnam. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Operations are underway to douse the fire. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/F4qvTv7AbI — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)