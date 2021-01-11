Itanagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported five more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total caseload in the state to 16,772, a senior health official said on Monday.

Three fresh cases were detected in the Capital Complex Region and one case each from Lepa Rada and Lower Siang districts respectively, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

While four cases were detected through rapid antigen tests, one was diagnosed through RT-PCR method, he said.

Three more people were cured of the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 16,650, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 99.27 per cent, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 66 active coronavirus cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far he said, adding that the fatality ratio in the state is 0.33 per cent.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 23, followed by East Siang (12) and Tawang (10).

The state has so far tested 3,83,621 samples for COVID-19, including 556 on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.39 per cent, Dr Jampa added.

