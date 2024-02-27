Itanagar, Feb 27 (PTI) Five members of a family were killed as their car plunged into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday, police said.

A child was also injured in the accident that happened in the Bopi Godak circle near Daporijo town, they said.

The car, which was being driven by one Jarki Paksok, skidded off the road and fell into the deep gorge, they added.

The vehicle was escorting an ambulance carrying a patient who was transferred to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Naharlagun for treatment.

Besides the driver, the others killed in the accident were identified as Tator Pakmen, Linya Yudik, Tajum Nuk and Beto Marde, police said.

Three-year-old Libo Paksok is at present undergoing treatment at Muri Mugli Hospital in nearby Kamle district, they said.

