Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested five suspected terrorists and recovered explosive materials from their possession in Karnataka's Bengaluru, officials said on Wednesday.

The five suspected terrorists are from different areas of Karnataka's Capital city, and were suspected to have made a meticulous plan to blast here, they said.

"All five identified as Sayed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir, and Jahid, were accused in a 2017 murder case and were in Parappana Agrahara Central jail where they came in contact with terrorists," the CCB officials said.

Owing to information a team traced the location and arrested the suspected terrorists, they said.

We are further looking into the matter, they added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

