Muzaffarnagar, Jan 19 (PTI) A five-year-old boy drowned in a pond here on Wednesday while his brother, a year older to him, is missing, police said.

The incident happened this evening when three brothers -- Sufiyan (3), Samiyan (5) and Naeem (6) -- were playing near the pond at their Bajheri village under New Mandi police station, they said.

They said Samiyan fell in the pond and drowned while Sufiyan was rescued by villagers. They said Naeem is missing.

Former village head Sabir Ali said the children fell in the pond while trying to retrieve a bicycle tyre from the water.

