New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died and his grandfather severely injured after their two-wheeler was allegedly hit by another bike at Khatu Shyam Mandir in Dwarka, police said on Thursday.

A 15-year-old student of class 10 was apprehended on Thursday, a day after the incident. He is a resident of Najafgarh, they said.

According to the police, there are no CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the site of the incident that occurred on Wednesday. The deceased's family has alleged it to be a case of road rage and not an accident.

Officials at the Chawla police station were informed by a hospital that a boy has been brought dead and his 58-year-old grandfather, Prem Prakash, was injured in the incident.

Prakash was travelling on scooty with his two grandsons, aged five and three years, when a bike hit their two-wheeler, the police said.

The three-year-old boy was not hurt but his elder brother was declared brought dead at the hospital while his grandfather received injuries, a senior police officer said.

"A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been registered. The body has been handed over to his parents after post-mortem," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh.

The case was registered based on the initial statement of the family, he said.

Mohit Kumar, the deceased's father, said, "We are devastated... my wife is still in shock. My younger son keeps asking about his brother and his grandfather."

"The boys go to play football with other kids every day. They were returning home with my father when the incident happened," he said, adding since his younger son was sitting in between the victim and Prakash, he was not injured.

A senior police officer said the investigation has revealed that the 15-year-old boy along with his friend were returning home from a gym riding a motorcycle.

A few metres from the gym, his motorcycle hit the scooty from behind and he fell on the road losing consciousness, the officer said.

After gaining consciousness, he fled the spot with his motorcycle. The other juvenile who was riding pillion had also run away, he said.

Police said that the road rage angle has not emerged during the investigation so far.

"We are probing the incident from all angles and will add relevant sections to the FIR as the investigation progresses," an officer said.

