Imphal, Jan 8 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said that around 500 youth from the state shall be provided skill training in Delhi for cabin crew placements in airlines and priority will be given to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Addressing a programme here, Singh said that the training will be funded by the Ministry of Tourism.

Also Read | Delhi CM Residence Row: Alka Lamba Slams Atishi, Says Chief Minister’s Residence Not Permanent for Anyone.

He said 17 startups have already employed around 432 IDPs.

Asserting that the government has been extending all possible assistance in shifting people affected by the ethnic conflict to safer places, Singh said, "In Phubala area in Bishnupur district, prefabricated houses have been constructed by the government. People have been moved to the houses located at a safer place. So far, around 2,500 prefabricated houses have been occupied."

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Gets ACI Level 5 Accreditation: Adani-Owned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Bags ACI’s Level 5 Accreditation for Customer Experience, Gautam Adani Reacts.

Speaking about various schemes in the state, he said, "Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (chief minister's health assistance) was launched on January 21, 2018 by the government after considering the hardships faced by the poor and needy people for medical treatment while Sotharabasin-gi Tengbang (assistance for the weaker sections) was launched for the welfare and development of the differently abled persons."

Under School Fagathansi Mission (let's improve school mission), children of the labour card holders residing in relief camps are being provided free education in government schools, he said.

"Under Chief Minister-gi Artistes Singi Tengbang (chief minister's assistance for artistes) scheme, monthly pension is being provided to around 900 artistes and thousands of families have benefited under 'One Family One Livelihood Scheme'," he said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May, 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)