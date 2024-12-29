Cachar (Assam) [India], December 29 (ANI): Two people were arrested in connection with the narcotics bust on Sunday after police in the Cachar district of Assam confiscated 50,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 15 crore.

Speaking to ANI, Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said, Based on credible intelligence, Cachar police conducted a special operation against the illegal transportation of narcotic substances near Ghoongur Bypass under the jurisdiction of Silchar police station and intercepted one Maruti Gipsy vehicle bearing registration number MN-06LA-8743 coming from Aizawl and apprehended two people."

The officials identified the apprehended persons as Vanlallien and Sonpao Fanai; they both were hailing from Churachandpur in Manipur.

"During the careful search of the vehicle, the police team recovered 5 packets containing 50,000 Yaba tablets kept concealed in the spare tyre. The price of the narcotic substance in the black market is about Rs 15 crore," Mahatta said.

"In connection with this, the vehicles used in the illegal transportation have also been seized. The consignment of the narcotic substance is suspected to be illegally transported from Churachandpur, Manipur," Mahatta added.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on December 24, a drug peddler was arrested and 1.5 lakh YABA tablets with an estimated market value of Rs 45 crore were seized from his possession in Assam's Karimganj district.

In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, "Drugs worth Rs. 45 crores were recovered in a source-backed anti-narcotics operation carried out by Sribhumi Police in the Hathikhira area. A truck coming from a neighbouring state was intercepted, leading to the recovery of 1.5 lakhs of YABA tablets weighing over 16 kgs.

One person has been arrested in this regard and further investigation is ongoing," he added.

Earlier, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, in collaboration with the Cachar district police, seized 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin in a late-night operation on in Silchar. (ANI)

