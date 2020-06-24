Pune, Jun 24 (PTI) Pune city in Maharashtra reported 501 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 13,654, a health official said on Wednesday.

The city's death toll due to the virus reached 545 with 17 succumbing to the infection, he said.

Also Read | Noida Sector 50 Metro Station Dedicated to Transgenders, Renamed as 'Rainbow Station'.

However, 155 patients were also discharged from the hospitals, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)