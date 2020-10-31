New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The national capital recorded 5,062 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to over 3.86 lakh, even as the positivity rate jumped to nearly 11.5 per cent amid festivities and rising pollution in the city.

These fresh cases came out of the 44,330 tests conducted the previous day which also coincided with a festival.

This is the fourth consecutive day when over 5,000 cases have been reported in a day in the city.

The highest single-day spike till date here -- 5,891 cases -- was recorded on Friday.

On Saturday, 41 new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,511, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of active cases on Saturday rose to 32,719 from 32,363 the previous day, as per the bulletin.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 3,86,706 and the positivity rate stood at 11.42 per cent.

