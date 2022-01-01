Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 52 fresh Omicron cases on Saturday, which took the tally of cases of the new variant of the coronavirus to 121 in the state, an official said.

Of the new Omicron cases, 38 were reported from Jaipur, three each form Pratapgarh, Sirohi and Bikaner, two from Jodhpur and one each from Ajmer, Sikar and Bhilwara, according to a health department spokesperson.

Nine of these infected persons have returned from abroad, four persons came in contact with foreign travellers while 12 persons have returned from travel to other states, the spokesperson said, adding that two have been traced through contact history.

Omicron patients are being isolated at a special ward at the RUHS Hospital. Till date, 121 people have been found infected with Omicron variant and of them, 61 have recovered, the spokesperson said.

On the other hand, 301 new cases of corona virus infection have been reported in the state on Saturday apart from Omicron cases.

The latest bulletin of the health department stated that on Saturday, 301 new COVID-19 cases were reported Rajasthan, including 192 in Jaipur, 32 in Jodhpur, 14 in Alwar, 13 in Kota, nine in Bhilwara and eight in Bharatpur.

At present, 1,247 patients are under treatment in the state, it stated.

