Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Maharashtra's coronavirus count on Tuesday increased to 16,54,028 with 5,363 new cases being reported, a state health official said.

The state also recorded 115 deaths during the day, taking the death toll to 43,463, he said.

A total of 7,836 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 14,78,496.

With this the number of active patients in the state stands at 1,31,544.

Mumbai city reported 801 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,52,886, while its death toll rose to 10,165 of which 23 were reported on Tuesday.

The state has so far conducted 87,00,033 tests.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 16,54,028, new cases: 5,363 death toll: 43,463 discharged: 14,78,496, active cases: 1,31,544, people tested so far: 87,00,033.

