Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,46,690, a health official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday.

There are currently 305 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the official said.

No fatality was reported on Sunday and the death toll in the district stood at 11,965, he said.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,35,132, he added.

