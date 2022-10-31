New Delhi, October 31: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of dignitaries Monday offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. National Unity Day 2022 Date, History & Significance: When Is Rashtriya Ekta Diwas? Know All About Day To Celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary.

At a special function held at capital's Patel Chowk, the President and others paid floral tributes at the statue of India's first Home Minister on his birthday, which is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Divas. National Unity Day 2022: MHA to Declare 'Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal-2022' on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi were also present on the occasion, besides many others.

