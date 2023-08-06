Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the renovation of 55 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

CM Yogi virtually connected with the foundation stone laying ceremony of redevelopment and modernization project of 508 railway stations in the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

"The foundation stone of the project for the redevelopment of 55 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh was laid today at a cost of Rs 4,355 crore under 'Amrit Bharat Station Yojana' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi", CM Yogi shared on the microblogging site 'X' (formerly Twitter).

CM Yogi said that with the project, the railway stations will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for passengers.

"With this public welfare project, railway stations will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for passengers and developed as 'city centres' showcasing the local art and culture. Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of all the people of the state for this public welfare scheme ensuring 'rejuvenation' of railway stations", CM Yogi added. (ANI)

