Chandrapur, Aug 19 (PTI) A 55-year-old farmer was killed in a tiger attack near here in eastern Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victim, Vasudev Kondekar (55), a resident of Wirura village, was out grazing his cattle in a forest in Chandrapur district's Rajura tehsil, he said.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Opposes Union Cabinet’s Approval to Hand Over Trivandrum International Airport to Private Bidder.

He was attacked and killed by a tiger in the Navegaon Forest area, the official said.

Forest officials, after getting information about the attack, reached the spot and shifted the body to a rural hospital for post-mortem.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bus Hijacked With 34 Passengers on Board in Agra.

N R Pravin, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur circle, informed a tiger that had been involved in earlier man-animal conflicts might have killed Kondekar.

"Three teams have already been formed to capture the tiger that had earlier killed five persons in the area," he said Pravin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)