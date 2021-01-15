Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) Kerala reported 5,624 new COVID-19 cases and 23 related deaths on Friday, taking the caseload to 8,36,883 and the toll to 3,415, the state government said.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported among the UK returnees to the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Till now, fifty-six UK returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 and nine among them detected with the new strain of the virus, she said in a release here.

The release also said 4,603 people were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 7,65,757. The active cases stood at 67,496.

As many as 62,934 samples were examined on Friday and the test positivity rate was 8.94 per cent. So far, a total of 87,51,519 samples have been tested in the state, the Minister said.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number with 799 positive cases on Friday, followed by Kozhikode with 660 and Kottayam with 567 cases.

The lowest of 97 cases was recorded in Kasaragod district.

"Among those infected today, as many as 58 reached the state from outside while 5,110 contracted the disease from their contacts. Sources of infection of 394 are yet to be traced. Sixtytwo health workers are also among the infected," the Minister said.

Of the 23 fresh deaths, the state capital accounted for five, followed by Kozhikode with four fatalities.

She also said 2,02,080 people were under observation in the state with 11,081 of them in isolation wards of various hospitals.

There were 419 hotspots in the state after the addition of two more regions and removal of three.

