Nashik, Aug 2 (PTI) A spike of 566 cases on Sunday took the COVID-19 count in Nashik district to 15,585 while the death of 17 people, including 13 within city limits, increased the toll to 522, an official said.

Nashik city accounts for 10,296 of the total cases and 295 of the deaths, followed by Malegaon with 1,344 cases and 85 deaths.

"A total of 11,573 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 229 on Sunday," the official added. PTI

