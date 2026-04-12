Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 (ANI): The echoes of "Bam Bam Bhole" are set to resonate through the Kashmir Himalayas once again. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also serves as the Chairman of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), officially announced today that the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, spanning a total of 57 days.

Addressing reporters here, LG Sinha said, "The pilgrimage will begin on July 3rd and conclude on Rakshabandhan on August 28th. Overall, this year's pilgrimage will be slightly longer. It will span 57 days. The Pratham Puja will be held on Jyeshtha Purnima, 29 June 2026. Registration will begin on April 15th."

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He added that advance registration facilities will be available both online and offline. "Advance registration is available at 554 bank branches. Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank have various branches across the country where this registration will be conducted. Online registration can also be done through the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board," LG Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor further stated that devotees must be between 13 and 70 years of age to be eligible for the Yatra. He noted that participation has witnessed a steady rise in recent years, reflecting growing faith and improved infrastructure.

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Highlighting arrangements, LG Sinha said several initiatives have been introduced to enhance safety and convenience. RFID cards have been made mandatory for all pilgrims, while group accidental insurance cover has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

He also pointed to significant infrastructure upgrades, including widening of tracks on both Baltal and Nunwan routes, improved bridges, and strengthened disaster management mechanisms with deployment of mountain rescue teams and security forces.

"With better facilities, real-time monitoring, improved sanitation, and enhanced connectivity, the Yatra experience has significantly improved. Devotees are more satisfied with the arrangements compared to previous years," LG Sinha added.

The Lieutenant Governor said extensive preparations are underway to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage for thousands of devotees expected to participate this year. (ANI)

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