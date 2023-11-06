Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 6 (ANI): A 57-year-old woman allegedly died due to electrocution after coming in contact with an electric wire near Cholavaram area in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district, police said on Monday.

Cholavaram police in Tamil Nadu said they have recovered the body. "We have started the investigation" said the Cholavaram police in a statement.

The Police said the deceased, identified as Kanaga had come in contact with an electric wire which was dangling from a pole in Budhur village, leading to her death on the spot, as per police.

Following the incident, locals protested and blamed authorities for keeping wires open in the area, and demanded action against them, they said. More details are awaited (ANI)

