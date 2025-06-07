Seraikela, Jun 7 (PTI) A 59-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday, officials said.

Kunti Devi, a resident of Anda village in Nimdih police station area, along with some other women had gone to a nearby forest in the morning to collect mahua seeds when a herd of elephants attacked her, they said.

While the other women managed to escape, Kunti could not, said Shashi Pratap Ranjan, an officer of the Chandil forest range.

She died on the spot, he said, adding that her family was handed Rs 60,000 as compensation.

