Dehradun, Aug 31 (PTI) A total of 592 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the infection tally to 19,827 while 12 more patients died.

With 12 more fatalities, the number of infected people dying in the state rose to 269, a state health department bulletin here said.

Seven deaths were reported from Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, four from AIIMS, Rishikesh and one from the Doon Medical College here, it said.

Of the 592 fresh cases, Dehradun district reported the highest 149 cases, Haridwar 138, Nainital 99, Udham Singh Nagar 58, Tehri 52, Uttarkashi 41, Pauri 13, Champawat 13, Almora 10, Rudraprayag seven, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar six each, the bulletin said.

With the detection of the new cases, the infection tally has risen to 19,827, out of which 13,608 people have recovered from the disease, 63 have migrated out of the state and 269 have died.

The number of active cases is 5,887, the bulletin said.

