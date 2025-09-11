Nathula (Sikkim) [India], September 11 (ANI): The 59th Nathula Vijay Diwas was commemorated on the India-China border of East Sikkim on Thursday.

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Rathore and other Army officials were present on the occasion and participated in the celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Tamang announced that the historic battlefield sites of Doklam and Chola Pass in East Sikkim will soon be opened for tourists.

Calling them "important battlefield tourism destinations," the Chief Minister stated that infrastructure development in these areas is already underway to support future tourist visits.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur flagged off a bike rally of 60 bikers from Raj Bhawan premises to mark the 59th Nathula Vijay Diwas.

The rally halted at the 17th Mile tonight before proceeding to Nathula, Cho La, and Doklam.

As per a release, Major General M.S. Rathore, General Officer Commanding of 17th Mountain Division, was also present at the flag-off ceremony. Governor Mathur is scheduled to attend the main Vijay Diwas programme at Nathula on Wednesday.

This day, earlier observed as Nathula Day, has from this year been renamed as Nathula Vijay Diwas to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1967 Indo-China conflict.

The Nathula and Cho La clashes, also known as the Indo-China War of 1967, took place along the border of the Himalayan kingdom of Sikkim, then an Indian protectorate.

The clashes began on September 11, 1967, when China's People's Liberation Army attacked Indian posts at Nathula, and continued till September 15.

As per records, 65 Indian soldiers and 385 Chinese soldiers were killed. China later accepted defeat and surrendered Nathula to India.

Governor Mathur said, "The day is of great national pride, honouring the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers."

Cho La, a significant mountain pass, gained prominence during the 1967 Indo-China skirmishes, underscoring its strategic importance in the Sikkim-Tibet border region.

It enchants travellers with its serene alpine beauty, rugged terrain, and historical legacy. Nestled amidst towering snow-clad peaks, this high-altitude pass offers a unique blend of military history and natural splendour.

With its tranquil surroundings and stories of valour, Cho La is a must-visit for history buffs, adventure enthusiasts, and nature lovers seeking to immerse themselves in its captivating landscapes and rich heritage, according to bharatrannbhoomidarshan.gov.in. (ANI)

