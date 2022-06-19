Hyderabad, Jun 19 (PTI) Over 80,000 government offices and other public places in Telangana have been cleaned during the past 16 days of "Palle Pragathi" programme's fifth edition, state Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Sunday.

Also Read | Gujarat: Anti Terrorism Squad Seizes Cookies Made of Cannabis Oil, 3 Arrested.

In a press release, he said the state also identified nearly 11,000 km long roads (both sides) for avenue plantation.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Accident: 2 Men Crushed to Death by Speeding Car in Shahjahanpur.

"As part of the fifth phase of 'Palle Pragathi', 6,39,822 people participated in 'shramdanam' and 18,718 low-lying areas have been identified and filled with soil," he said.

As part of a one-day power holiday programme, electricity department staff laid electricity lines for more than 19,000 poles.

Dayakar Rao thanked his colleagues and public for making the programme a success.

The 'Palle Pragathi' programme was launched by the government as a means to improve the quality of life in the state's rural areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)