Jajpur (Odisha) [India], March 20 (ANI): Three bodies have been recovered out of the six boys who drowned in the Kharasrota river in Odisha's Jajpur on Saturday.

The search operation is being carried out by the Fire department and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF).

"The locals had recovered one of the bodies before we arrived. We have rescued two others, three are still missing. The rescue operation has been halted due to low light. We will continue it from Sunday morning," said Purna Chandra Marandi, District Assistant Fire Officer.

According to locals, the boys went to the river for taking a bath after playing Holi on Saturday.

"As they were taking a bath in the river after playing Holi, they noticed that one of them is drowning in the river. So my nephew tried to rescue his friend. One by one all of them drowned in a bid to rescue others. At last my son went to rescue and he also drowned in the river," said Satya Chandra Jena, father of one of the deceased. (ANI)

