Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Six top CPI (Maoist) cadres of Andhra Odisha Special Zone Committee (AOSZC) have surrendered before the police, said Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday.

The six Naxals have been identified as Chikkudu Chinna Rao, Vanthala Vannu, Madakam Somidi, Madakam Manglu, Poyam Rukini and Sodi Bheeme.

Also Read | Tesla Files To Produce 5 More Versions of the Model Y at Gigafactory Shanghai: Report.

Gautam Sawang, Andhra Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP) said, "Lack of public support, lack of recruitment from tribals, discrimination of top Naxal leadership who hailed from plain areas towards adivasi cadre and disillusionment with the obsolete ideology were among the other reasons for the surrender."

"There has been a significant decline in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Andhra Pradesh both in numbers and geographical spread of its influence in last two years. LWE activity has been largely confined to Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts in the state," said DGP.

Also Read | CCTV Footage From Rajya Sabha Shows Opposition MPs Jostling With Marshals in Upper House (Watch Video).

Earlier on June 16, six Naxals were killed by the Andhra Pradesh police in an encounter at Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)