Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) Six people, including two women, died and 29 got injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

Two brothers among three were killed and two others were injured when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck on Manoharpur-Dausa highway in Jaipur district, they said.

Also Read | UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in: 7,358 Candidates Qualify for Mains As UPPSC Releases Results of Combined State Engineering Services Exam, Know Steps To Check Merit List.

The victims were going to Sikar from Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred. Ajay Yadav, his brother Abhay Yadav and their friend Akash Yadav died in the collision. The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the police said.

The accident occurred near Ratapura village in Raisar police station.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act Hearing: Supreme Court Issues Notices to Centre, Others on Plea Challenging Validity of 1995 Waqf Act.

In another road accident on Jaipur-Delhi highway in Kotputli-Behror district, a Haryana roadways bus collided with a truck, killing three passengers -- Shakira, Rajiya Khatun and Sunil Jain.

Twenty-seven people got injured in the accident, the police said, adding that the bodies have been shifted to mortuary of a local hospital for post-mortems.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)