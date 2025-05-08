Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 8 (ANI): Following the helicopter crash incident in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, which claimed the lives of six people, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey on Thursday said that the mishap took place in Ganganani and the chopper was carrying seven people including one pilot on board.

The official said relief work and rescue operations started immediately after the crash with local police and officials reaching spot immediately.

The sole survivor in the crash has been airlifted for further treatment.

"A helicopter crashed at Ganganani place. There were six passengers and a pilot onboard... Relief and rescue operations were started immediately... Local police, local magistrate and SDRF team reached the spot. One person has been rescued and airlifted... 6 people have died", the official told ANI.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the Uttarkashi helicopter crash. CM Dhami shared a post on his official 'X' handle and paid his condolences to the victims of the accident.

Dhami stated that the SDRF and district administration teams had reached the accident spot. He asserted that the officials have been instructed to investigate the accident and provide all possible help.

"Very sad news has been received about some casualties in a helicopter crash near Gangani in Uttarkashi. SDRF and district administration teams have immediately reached the spot for relief and rescue work. May God grant peace to the souls of those who died in the accident and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow. I have instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident. I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard and every situation is being monitored", Pushkar Singh Dhami's official 'X' post said. (ANI)

