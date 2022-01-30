Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) Six alleged drug peddlers, including four residents of Punjab, were arrested with contraband substances at different places in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

In the first incident, Devander Singh and his associate Sahib Singh, both residents of Amritsar, were arrested after 11 kg of poppy straw was recovered from their truck during checking at Jakhani in Udhampur district, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | ‘Bulli Bai’ App Case: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea of Main Accused Neeraj Bishnoi.

The truck was on its way to Punjab from Kashmir and was intercepted for checking on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the basis of specific information, he said.

In Ramban district, Labh Singh and Raghbir Singh of Ludhiana were arrested after 13.90 kg of poppy straw was recovered from their truck during checking on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Assam: Toddler Girl Drinks Milk From Elephant in Golaghat, Video Goes Viral.

According to police, the accused were trying to smuggle the contraband to Punjab from Kashmir.

During checking at Azmattabad in Rajouri district, a suspected drug peddler was arrested with four grams of a heroin-like substance, the spokesperson said.

Another person was arrested from Janipur area of Jammu city with 124 grams of charas, he added.

All the six arrested persons have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)