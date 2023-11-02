New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Six people have been injured after being attacked by a group following an argument over the parking of a vendor-trolley in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Thursday.

The argument broke out after a grocery store owner, Salman, at the Chauhan Bangar Wali Gali objected to the parking of the trolley outside his shop, they said.

Also Read | Electoral Bond Case: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement, Asks EC for Data on Funds Received Via Bonds Within Two Weeks.

The trolley belonged to Yakub, who runs a jacket manufacturing unit on the second and third floor of the building, where the store is located, police said.

Salman following the argument called a few of his associates, who allegedly barged into Yaqub's factory with sticks and knives and attacked workers, they said.

Also Read | ‘Congress Busy With Assembly Elections in Five States, Work Not Happening in INDIA Bloc, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Watch Video).

Six workers -- Ashraf, Yusuf, Salman, Irfan, Nazim and Rashid -- were injured in the incident, police said. They were hospitalised and they are out of danger.

Police said that a case has been registered and Salman and his associate Ajmat have been arrested. PTI ALK AS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)