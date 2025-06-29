Kendrapara (Odisha), Jun 29 (PTI) A six-feet-long female saltwater crocodile which had strayed into a pond in a village in close proximity to Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district was rescued and released to the wild on Sunday, an official said.

The reptile had been roaming in Endalapur village for more than two weeks. The locals informed the forest officials, who later rescued it from the pond.

"The forest officials managed to net and rope it after a two-hour-long exercise. Later it was released in the wild. The reptile did not cause any harm either to humans or domesticated animals," said Chittaranjan Beura, the forest range officer of the park.

Crocodiles stray in search of food in village areas. They often leave the place for their original habitat within a few days as per their natural instinct, he said.

The Bhitarkanika National Park has 1,826 salt-water crocodiles.

