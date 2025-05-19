New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): At least six people, including two children, were hospitalised with asphyxiation symptoms following a fire that broke out in the ground floor of their building, where an e-rickshaw was being charged, in the national capital's Shahdara area, Delhi police said on Monday.

One person, identified as Sunny, 30, sustained burns in the blaze.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

As per police, the incident took place when the family was sleeping in the room adjacent to where the e-rickshaw was being charged.

All the six of the family have been referred to the GTB Hospital for further treatment.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 19 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Prima facie, the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit, said Delhi police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)