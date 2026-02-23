BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: Gold is more than just jewellery in India--it is a powerful financial asset that can help meet both planned and unexpected expenses. Bajaj Finance brings this potential to life with the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, offering quick approvals, competitive interest rates, and minimal documentation for borrowers. This festive season, the Gold Loan Carnival, running from 25th November 2025 to 28th February 2026, adds an extra layer of excitement, with exclusive rewards and benefits that make borrowing smarter, faster, and more rewarding. It is the perfect opportunity for individuals to make the most of their gold while making informed financial decisions.

Understanding gold loan interest rates

The gold loan interest rates are influenced by several key factors. The purity and value of the pledged gold directly impact the loan amount and applicable interest. Higher gold prices typically allow borrowers to secure larger loans at the same gold weight. Other elements, such as repayment tenure, prevailing market conditions, and economic trends, also shape interest rates. Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan provides transparent and competitive rates, ensuring borrowers can manage repayments effectively while leveraging their gold assets responsibly. Regular monitoring of gold prices helps borrowers determine the optimal time to take a loan.

What is a gold loan and its advantages

To understand what is gold loan, it is essentially a secured loan where gold jewellery serves as collateral. This security allows faster approvals and higher loan amounts compared to unsecured loans. Bajaj Finance offers a simple application process for Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, either online via the app or website, or at any of its 1,100+ branches. Minimal documentation, such as Aadhaar, voter ID, or passport, is required. Borrowers also benefit from features like part-release of gold, secure storage in monitored vaults, and complimentary insurance, making gold loans a convenient and transparent financial solution.

Repayment tenure and its impact on interest

Repayment tenure is a key factor in determining the overall cost of a gold loan. Bajaj Finance offers options to pay interest monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually, with principal repayment at the end of the tenure. Borrowers can also prepay or foreclose their loans without any additional charges. Selecting a tenure aligned with personal financial circumstances allows borrowers to manage repayments efficiently and plan expenses effectively, ensuring a stress-free borrowing experience.

Gold Loan Carnival: rewards and benefits

The Gold Loan Carnival offers additional incentives for borrowers. Customers who avail a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan of Rs. 1,00,000 or above during the offer period are eligible for rewards, provided the loan is not repaid within 180 days. Each customer can claim a reward only once. The rewards include a foreign travel voucher, a 42" LED TV, microwaves, and small electric appliances. This initiative allows borrowers to not only access quick funds but also enjoy festive benefits, making gold loans an attractive option for financial planning.

Seamless application process

Applying for a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan is quick and straightforward. Borrowers can visit the nearest branch with their gold and KYC documents or apply online from the comfort of their home. The pledged gold is valued based on the prevailing gold price today, after which the loan amount is approved and disbursed, often within a single branch visit. Combined with competitive interest rates, secure gold storage, and insurance, the process ensures an efficient and reliable borrowing experience.

To apply online, follow these steps below:

- Start the application online through the Bajaj Finserv website or app.

- Enter the 10-digit mobile number and verify with OTP.

- Fill in the personal details and choose the nearest gold loan branch.

- Download the in-principle eligibility letter.

