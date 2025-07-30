Shillong, Jul 30 (PTI) Six illegally-built houses were razed by the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council in Meghalaya, an official said on Wednesday.

The demolition was conducted on Tuesday along the state's border with Assam, he said.

GHADC Deputy Chief Executive Member Nikman Ch Marak said the council had issued notices to the settlers, but they failed to provide property documents.

"They could not show documents to prove ownership of land and continued to occupy the area even after the deadline, so we had to act," he told PTI.

Marak said the repeated encroachment attempts are being made on the council land by people of Assam origin.

"The council is now working closely with local heads, including Nokmas and Rangbah Shnongs, to identify and prevent such activities," he said.

"As Assam has taken strong action against encroachment within its own boundaries, we too must act to protect our land in the border areas," he said.

