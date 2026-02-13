Lucknow, February 13: A tragic road mishap in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow claimed the life of a six-year-old boy and left five others injured after a speeding car allegedly driven by a Class 12 student rammed into an auto-rickshaw and pedestrians on Thursday evening. Police are treating the case as a suspected hit-and-run, as the accused driver allegedly fled the scene after the crash.

The accident occurred around 6 pm in the Banthra area near the Hanuman Temple on Kanpur Road. According to police, the student was reportedly returning from a school farewell and was driving a Maruti Swift with his girlfriend when he lost control of the vehicle.

Lucknow Accident: Class 12 Student Driving Car From School Farewell Hits Auto, 6-Year-Old Boy Dies

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: A speeding unidentified car hit an auto-rickshaw and pedestrians near Hanuman Temple in Banthra on February 12, leaving five people injured. A 6-year-old child later died during treatment, while police carried out inquest proceedings and informed the… pic.twitter.com/VOz0nhV2JK — IANS (@ians_india) February 13, 2026

लखनऊ- हिट एंड रन का मामला पार्टी से लौट रहे छात्र ने 6 को रौंदा हादसे में 6 साल के मासूम की मौत फेयरवेल पार्टी से लौट रहा था आरोपी छात्र कार सवार युवक-युवती में चालक फरार बंथरा थाना क्षेत्र के हनुमान मंदिर के पास की घटना pic.twitter.com/zVFl3eFLRc — Neha Journalist (@NehaJournalist5) February 13, 2026

लखनऊ हिट एंड रन CCTV फुटेज आया सामने 👇 खबर है कि छात्र को हिरासत में लिया गया है. हादसे के वक्त कार में वह अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ था. https://t.co/nMm4KPduc5 pic.twitter.com/hbLKIIK9Cr — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) February 13, 2026

Sources said the car first collided with an auto-rickshaw before hitting pedestrians walking along the roadside. After the crash, the student allegedly dropped the girl at another location and fled the scene. Bengaluru Road Accident: 7 Killed in Chain Collision Involving Car, Bike and Canter on Hoskote-Dabaspete National Highway in Karnataka (Watch Video).

Police traced the vehicle based on information provided by the girl and recovered the damaged Swift. However, the accused driver remains absconding.

The injured were identified as Armaan (12), Avadh Bihari (42), Sadhana Verma (35), Meena Devi (60), and Dikshant Patel (6). All were rushed to a nearby hospital. Dikshant, who was critically injured, was referred to a higher medical facility but succumbed during treatment. Valsad Accident Caught on Camera: Man Crushed to Death After Container Falls Off Moving Truck in Gujarat; Video Surfaces.

Police said panchanama proceedings are underway, families have been informed, and teams are working to trace the accused. Further investigation is ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).