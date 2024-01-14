Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) Six people died and five were injured in a collision between two cars in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Sunday evening, police said.

A car going from Sikar towards Laxmangarh on Jaipur Bikaner National Highway crossed the divider and collided with another car on the other side of the road, Sub Inspector Mohan Singh said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh, Kerala on January 16 and 17 To Launch Development Projects.

He said that the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Those killed have been identified as Mulchand Jat, Yatika Gurjar, Sarita Gurjar, Ranveer Singh, Surendra Bhuria and Keshari Devi, police said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Six Killed, Five Injured As Car Collides With Another Vehicle in Sikar (Watch Video).

Other injured passengers were identified as Mahipal Gurjar, Saroj Rajuram, Sugni Devi, Koshalya Gurjar, and Khushi Kumar, they said.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital in Laxmangarh for post-mortem, the SI said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)