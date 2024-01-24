Ahmednagar, January 24: Six people were killed after a state transport bus hit a tractor and a car in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The accident took place near Dhawalipuri Phata on Ahmednagar-Kalyan road in Parner tehsil at around 2.30 am, they said. Maharashtra Road Accident Video: Speeding Bike Hits Car at Curve in Washim, Dashcam Captures Horrifying Collison.

A tractor carrying sugarcane had toppled and another tractor was brought to offload the sugarcane from it. The driver of a car also halted and was helping the people in the off-loading work, an official from Parner police station said. Maharashtra Road Accident: Three Dead, Six Badly Injured in Mishap While on Way to Wedding in Gondia, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

"As the tractor took a turn on the road, a state transport bus approaching there collided with the tractor and the car. Six people, including some labourers, died on the spot," the official said. An investigation was on into the incident, he said.

