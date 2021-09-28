Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Six policemen, including an SHO, were suspended on Tuesday in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan for negligence in patrolling despite instructions.

Additional Superintendent of Police Virendra Meena said three incidents of theft from ATMs took place in the last 10 days in the area that falls under Surajgarh police station and the Station House Officer (SHO) was instructed to increase patrolling to keep a check.

However, Sub Inspector Mukesh Kumar, SHO of Surajgarh police station; head constables Satyanarayan, Pradeep Kumar and Dharmpal; and constables Vikas and Krishna Kumar remained negligent, following which action was taken, the officer said.

