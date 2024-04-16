Sultanpur (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) A six-year-old child died on Tuesday and three more members, aged between 10 and 17, of the family are being treated at a hospital here after falling ill with food poisoning, officials said.

They said all four were school students from Narayanpur village under the Shivgarh police station area.

Abhipal (6), Himanshu (17), Sudhi (10) and Shivangi (11) fell unconscious after having a meal at home upon returning from school and were rushed to the community health centre, where Abhipal died during treatment, the officials said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr OP Chaudhary said Himanshu, Sudhi and Shivangi were undergoing treatment at the Sultanpur medical college.

A health team has been formed to find out what caused the food poisoning, he added.

