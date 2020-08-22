Itanagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Sixty more people, including 14 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's tally to 3,126, a health department official said on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 14 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 11 from Changlang, 10 from West Kameng, five from East Siang and four each from East Kameng and Namsai.

Three fresh cases each were detected in West Siang and Tawang, two each in Papumpare, Lower Siang and Pakke Kessang districts, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

"Fourteen paramilitary personnel five from East Siang, three each from West Kameng, East Kameng and Tawang districts - are among the new patients," he said.

Barring three, all of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, he said.

Thirty-two people were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,125 in the state. Arunachal Pradesh has 996 active cases at present, while five patients have died due to COVID-19 so far, he said. West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 165, followed by the Capital Complex region at 128, Lohit at 98, East Siang and Changlang at 94 each, Upper Subansiri at 90, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa towns.

A total of 1,655 people, including 647 security personnel, have tested positive for the infection in the state since August 1, the official said.

The recovery rate in the state currently stands at 67.97 per cent, and 1,343 people have been cured of COVID-19 since the beginning of this month, Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 1,38,913 samples for the infection, including 2,815 on Friday, he added.

