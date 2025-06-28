New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) A 60-year-old undertrial prisoner lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) died while undergoing treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Saquib Nachan, had been lodged in Jail No. 1 of Tihar since December 27, 2023, a senior jail official said.

Nachan was initially taken to the Tihar Jail dispensary after he complained of health issues, the officials said.

He was referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for further medical care on June 25 and subsequently shifted to Safdarjung Hospital the same day.

"He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments and passed away around 11.30 am on Saturday. The jail authorities were informed of his death around 4.10 pm," they added.

The body has been preserved for post-mortem and further proceedings are underway, the officials said.

