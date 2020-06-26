Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): As many as 10 deaths and 605 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by Andhra COVID nodal officer, on Friday.

According to the bulletin, in the last 24 hours, 22,305 samples were tested in the state, out of which 570 tested positive for COVID-19.

With them, total COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours increased to 605, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 11,489.

Out of the total positive cases, 6,147 cases are active. With 191 patients being discharged, the total discharged count reaches 5,196.

Out of the 10 deaths, four each was reported from Krishna and Kurnool district, while one death each was reported from Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts, taking the total number of deaths to 146.

With the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,90,401 on Friday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

