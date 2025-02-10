Ahmedabad, Feb 10 (PTI) More than 61 lakh students from nearly 40,000 schools in Gujarat watched the telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme on Monday, the state government said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel watched the broadcast at a private school in Ahmedabad and interacted with students, teachers, and parents, an official release said.

The chief minister appealed to students to read the book "Exam Warrior" penned by PM Modi, which he said answers questions arising in the minds of students regarding the board exams.

Stressing the need for better time management to achieve success, the CM urged students to give their 100 per cent to excel in any field, the release said.

Patel advised students to focus on their efforts instead of reeling under board exam stress.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat also watched the telecast with the students of a Gandhinagar-based school, according to the release.

The governor asked students to turn the exams into a festival instead of taking undue pressure.

He said students should learn from failures and succeed through hard work and determination.

