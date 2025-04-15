Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government's annual 61-day fishing ban came into effect on Monday, effectively halting the coastal fishing industry. The ban aims to conserve marine resources and promote sustainable fishing practices.

The ban covers the Bay of Bengal, the Palk Bay, and the Gulf of Mannar regions. This fishing ban is being implemented from April 15th to June 14th, which is the peak breeding season.

Also Read | Congress Target Centre Over Hike in Excise Duty on Petrol-Diesel, Says 'Govt Must Call Special Session of Parliament on Inflation, Issue White Paper'.

The seasonal ban is part of the government's efforts to protect the marine resources and increase the fishery. The ban helps replenish fish stocks, allowing them to spawn and grow, which ultimately benefits the fishing industry and the ecosystem.

Since the fishing ban started on Tuesday in Rameswaram, fishermen have anchored their boats on the shores and parked them safely, deserting the busy fishing ports. The ban is a crucial step towards responsible fisheries management, balancing the needs of fishermen with the need to protect marine resources for future generations.

Also Read | 'Mahayuti Government Will Fall': NCP Leader Rohini Khadse Claims Tug-of-War Underway Between Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

While the ban may cause fishermen short-term economic losses, it contributes to long-term sustainability and increased fishery productivity. The fishing ban helps maintain the health of marine ecosystems, supports biodiversity, and ensures a stable income source for fishermen in the long run.

However, the ban has severely impacted the livelihoods of local fishing communities, especially those living in poverty due to the Sri Lankan Navy's violations. They cannot go fishing for longer durations and suffer without employment and income during suspension.

Considering this, the government has announced Rs 8,000 per fishing family as relief during the suspension period. However, the fishermen have urged the Tamil Nadu government to increase the suspension relief to Rs 15,000. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)